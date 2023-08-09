A festival has been postponed following bad weather which has left its venue waterlogged and in poor condition.

This year's Middlesbrough Mela was due to take place in Albert Park this weekend.

However, it has been postponed until next month following recent heavy rain.

Organisers said the decision had been taken following an inspection of the park on Monday 7 August.

The Middlesbrough Mela is a two-day multicultural festival (photo from 2022). Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

It is hoped it will be rescheduled for the weekend of 9 and 10 September.

Kash Patel, chair of the Mela organising committee, said: “Unfortunately following the latest inspection of Albert Park the ground is simply not in a good enough condition for us to hold the event safely.

“We’re now pulling out all the stops to move this year’s event to next month when people can look forward to a wonderful feast of food, culture and entertainment.”

The two-day multicultural festival brings thousands of visitors to the town every year for a free family festival featuring music, food and international markets.

Organisers of other large events in the North East have taken similar decisions based on the amount of wet weather in recent weeks.

Loose Fest, in Newcastle, was cancelled at the last minute due to rain.

Meanwhile, Northern Pride also had to be brought to an early finish due to poor weather on the day.

Cllr Philippa Storey, Middlesbrough deputy mayor and executive member for culture, said: “The Mela is undoubtedly one of Middlesbrough’s biggest and boldest events, but the appalling weather we’ve endured lately means it simply wouldn’t be safe to hold it in Albert Park this weekend as planned.

“The date may be different, but we’re confident that a rescheduled Mela will be one to remember for all the right reasons.”

