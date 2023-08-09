Five teenagers were taken to hospital following a serious collision in Northumberland.

One vehicle was involved in the crash, which happened on the B6318 Military Road, east of the A68 near Hexham, just before 11:30pm on Monday 7 August.

The 17-year-old male driver of the car and four passengers, all aged 17, were taken to hospital.

Three of the teenagers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two other occupants of the Vauxhall Corsa suffered minor injuries, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since fully re-opened.

An investigation has been launched by the Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols team to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and officers are appealing to the public for information.

Anyone who is still to come forward is asked to get in touch with police.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website, or call 101, quoting log number NP-20230807-1331.

