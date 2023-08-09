Girl, 12, chased by masked man after vehicle 'skids to a halt' nearby

Police are investigating an incident after a 12-year-old girl reported a vehicle "skidded to a halt" nearby and a man in a balaclava ran towards her.

The incident was reported at about 6pm on Tuesday 8 August in Thornaby, on Teesside.

The girl had been walking along Baysdale Road at the time.

A man in a balaclava was reported to have got out of the vehicle and run after her.

There was no attempt to grab the girl or speak with her, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

They added: "The girl ran, and when she looked back the man had got back into the vehicle which then drove away."

There were two males in the vehicle, both described as wearing dark clothing with their faces covered, police said.

Officers attended the area and the vehicle was not located.

Detective Sergeant Matt Brophy from Stockton CID said: “We know that a report like this can be concerning to the local community and so we would like to reassure residents in the area of Thornaby that we are working to identify the men in the vehicle, to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We have been carrying out inquiries in the local area in regards to CCTV and would appeal to anyone who may have information to contact us.”

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have information is asked to contact Stockton CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident reference number 157123.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...