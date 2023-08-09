An investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a house in Northumberland.

Police were called to a property on Rosalind Street, Ashington at around 5:45pm on Tuesday 8 August following reports of concern for the occupant.

Both police officers and paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service attended the property where a woman was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police are treating the woman’s death as unexplained and an investigation has been launched.

Officers remain at the scene today and a cordon has been put in place around the address as they carry out inquiries, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP- 20230808-0883.

