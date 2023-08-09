Sunderland star Chris Rigg had reasons to celebrate despite his side's elimination from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Crewe Alexandra.

At the age of 16 years and 51 days, the midfielder became the club's youngest-ever goalscorer with his 64th-minute strike against the Railwaymen. It also earned him the accolade of youngest-ever scorer in League Cup history.

The goal cancelled out Luke Offord's opener but was not enough to turn the match in the Black Cats' favour. The scoreline was still tied after 90 mins with the League 2 side emerging victorious 5-3 on penalties.

"It feels good," Rigg told the Sunderland YouTube channel after his record-breaking strike. "I'm not long being in the squad as a rotation player so I'm just doing my job for the team really.

"We were unlucky with the result and it is obviously disappointing but hopefully move on to Preston to get the win."

Sunderland were knocked out the Carabao Cup by Crewe Alexandra. Credit: PA

Rigg made his Sunderland debut in January this year as he came on as a substitute against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

Manchester United and fierce rivals Newcastle were said to be interested in his services following his debut but he committed his long-term to the Black Cats by signing a new contract earlier this summer.

He now could be set for an increased first-team role this season with Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray singing his praises after the game.

“Chris Rigg belies his age a bit," Mowbray explained. "I can be quite harsh on him, and then I sometimes have to check myself and remember that he’s just a 16-year-old boy.

“I expect more from him sometimes, but then I remember just how young he is.

“He played with real discipline tonight. I asked to play deeper in the first half, and he did that. Then I asked him to start breaking into the box in the second half, and he did that and scored."

