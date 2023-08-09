A heartbroken family have paid tribute to a "wonderful son and brother" who died after he was seriously assaulted in a pub.

Craig Gill sustained serious injuries following the incident at Blake’s Bar, in Newton Aycliffe, on the evening of Saturday 8 July.

The 61-year-old was taken to James Cook University Hospital but died from his injuries five days later.

His family paid tribute to him, saying: “The whole family is devastated at the loss of our wonderful son and brother.

“Craig was a quiet, gentle man who was much loved by his family. He was extremely popular in the local community, and his death has left an enormous hole in our lives.”

Richard Smith Slater, of Bury Road, Newton Aycliffe has been charged with Mr Gil's murder.

Slater pleaded not guilty to the offence at Durham Crown Court and will be remanded until his trial at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday 2 January.

