Lawyers for a British expat convicted of the manslaughter of his wife say the Cypriot Attorney General is appealing his acquittal and sentence.

David Hunter was released from prison on 31 July after being given a two-year sentence for manslaughter.

Hunter was acquitted of murdering his wife Janice at their home in Cyprus following a lengthy trial.

He had told Paphos Assize Court he had ended her life to end her suffering from blood cancer.

Justice Abroad, which has been representing the former miner from Ashington, in Northumberland, said Attorney General intended to appeal his acquittal and sentence.

Michael Polak, of Justice Abroad, said: “We are obviously very disappointed with the Attorney General’s decision to appeal today which gets in the way of David getting on with his life. He has spent 19 months in prison and faced legal proceedings over that period that would be difficult for anyone, but especially for someone of his age.

"This is a very sad matter; however, it is difficult to see how the continued pursuit of David assists anyone.

"We will continue to fight for David before the Appeal Court of Cyprus as we have done throughout the lengthy mission to free David.

"David would like to thank everyone from Cyprus, the United Kingdom, and around the world who have shown such strong support during his trial and since his release.”

