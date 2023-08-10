Metro services in Newcastle are suspended after a man climbed onto a train last night.

The 37-year-old man climbed on the roof of a stationary Metro train at Shiremoor station at about 9:30pm on Wednesday 9 August.

As a result, the high voltage power was immediately disconnected and services are suspended between Benton and Monkseaton.

The man came down from the roof of the train at 6:20am on Thursday and has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

A spokesperson for Nexus, who runs the Tyne and Wear Metro, said inspections were taking place on the overhead lines.

A Nexus spokesperson said: "Metro services are suspended between Benton and Monkseaton due to a trespassing incident.

"A man climbed on to the roof of a stationary Metro train at Shiremoor station around 9:30pm on Wednesday night.

"The high voltage power was immediately disconnected and the incident was attended by the police and the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

"The man came down from the roof of train, thankfully unhurt, at 6.20am this morning.

"We are in the process of inspecting the overhead wires and preparing to resume services in the affected area.

"Customers should check our website nexus.org.ukand twitter page @My_Metro for all the latest information."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.50pm yesterday (Wednesday) we received a report of a disturbance at Shiremoor Metro Station.

“It was reported that a man had climbed on top of a train. A cordon was put in place while officers spoke with the man in question and worked to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“The man – aged 37 – was later brought to safety and arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance. He remains in police custody at this time.

“We would like to thank everybody for their support and cooperation.”

