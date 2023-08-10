Police have uncovered two cannabis farms believed to be worth a combined total of up to £478,000.

Several plants were seized from two properties in Stockton, on Teesside, after warrants were carried out in Zetland Road and Durham Road.

Officers recovered plants worth up to about £64,000 at the property in Zetland Road and plants of about £414,000 in Durham Road.

Two males aged 65 and 67 have been arrested in connection with drug offences and remain in police custody at this time.

Some of the plants seized by police officers in Stockton. Credit: Cleveland Police

Acting Sergeant David Leen from Stockton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Today we have recovered a substantial amount of cannabis after acting on information which came from us from the local community. This is yet another example of us acting on intelligence and seizing drugs which could have ended up on the streets of Stockton.

“Drugs activity won’t be tolerated and I would urge anyone who may have information regarding drugs in their local communities to contact us so that we can take appropriate action or contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”

