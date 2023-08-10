Police have released CCTV images of a person they want to speak to following an assault which left a man with a serious eye injury.

The assault is reported to have happened at about 3am on Tuesday 1 August inside a bar in Newcastle city centre.

The victim suffered a serious eye injury as a result of the incident in Rusty's bar in Times Square.

An investigation is ongoing into the assault and officers have now identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "He was seen in the area at the time and could have valuable information that can assist the investigation."

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 95518V/23. Alternatively, members of the public can email 1607@northumbria.police.uk.

