The deaths of teenagers killed by knives have inspired a campaign aimed at getting young people to stop carrying the weapons.

Holly Newton, 15, Gordon Gault, 14, Kieran Williams, 18, Connor Brown, 18, Tomasz Oleszak, 14, Jack Woodley, 18 and Samantha Madgin, 18 are among the teenagers from the North East who have died as the result of knife crime.

Some of their families are now involved in a campaign aimed at trying to get young people to stop carrying knives.

The Knives Impact Everyone campaign highlights the devastating consequences carrying a knife can have, as well as pointing people to support and advice.

The campaign will be on billboards across the North East. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The campaign features emotionally charged graphics, which will be put on the back of buses, billboards and kiosks, and plastered across social media, will feature unanswered text messages.

Tanya Brown, whose son Connor died on a night out in Sunderland in 2019, said: “It’s scary how many young people are carrying knives and the audacity that they are not afraid to get them out in public. It really is a scary place at the moment. We need to change their mindsets.”

Alison Madgin, whose daughter Samantha was killed with a knife 16 years ago, said: "If it makes a difference for one knife, one family, one loved one that's a massive impact."

Samantha's sister Carly Barrett added: "We lost Samantha 16 years ago this month. I'm 32 years of age so I've now lived half of my life with her and half of my life without her. I want to stop anyone else from going through what I have."

The campaign has been designed with input from school children across the region, who are keen to play a part in ending violence that has ruined lives in the region.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness stressed the importance of the campaign. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner said: “It’s really important that young people see this message and that’s why we’re putting it everywhere we think young people go.

"I find the stories of knife-related deaths in the region absolutely heartbreaking. I think one is too many. We just can’t stand to have more.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, of Northumbria Police, said: “We very much support the campaign from the Violence Reduction Unit and welcome any initiative which helps highlight and reduce the devastation knife crime can cause.

“Knife crime is a complex issue and one all of us have a responsibility to help tackle.

“I hope this campaign will make people realise the potential consequences of carrying a knife or weapon – not only could you take away someone else’s future and cause untold pain to their loved ones, but also ruin your own life and those of your family and friends.

“We would urge anyone who does carry a knife to think again and stop.”

