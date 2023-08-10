We Are Newcastle United Documentary: Five things learned from episode one

Newcastle Til I Die will hit TV screens on Friday as Newcastle United fans finally get the chance to watch the highly anticipated documentary.

Episode one closely follows the club's owners as they detail why they bought the club and their actions in the transfer market as well as following the team's run to the League Cup final.

Here's what we learned...

Newcastle fans the reason PIF bought the club

The first words of the documentary go to Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as he reminisces over receiving the call from Amanda Staveley urging him to invest in the club.

Staveley appears next as she describes the goosebumps of walking out into a packed St James' Park for the first time, instantly deciding that she wanted to be involved with the club.

Newcastle fans are the central reason for the PIF deciding to buy the Magpies, seeing the potential in the club and hoping to transform its on-field fortunes.

Amanda Staveley and Yasir Al-Rumayyan detail why they decided to buy the club. Credit: PA

Sports washing addressed

The controversy surrounding the takeover is the obvious elephant in the room and the documentary does spend some time trying to address it.

First, suggestions that it was a state-led takeover by Saudi Arabia are downplayed, with Staveley stressing the PIF is not the same as the state despite their deep ties.

However, the bigger issue which remains today is the allegation of sports washing.

"We had pushback obviously from Amnesty International," Staveley said. "Everybody wanted to talk about human rights and they didn't want to discuss anything else. So we worked really hard to address concerns people have."

A previous interview, where Staveley denies sports washing, is then played. "It's not sports washing at all," she says. "It's very much about the Public Investment Fund investment into a fantastic football team and we look forward to growing that club and developing it over the longer term.

Newcastle fans are then given an opportunity to respond to the sports-washing allegations but the comments from Staveley and Al-Rumayyan are unlikely to allay the fears in the long term.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan role

The inner workings of the club under the new owners are discussed with Al-Rumayyan's role particularly interesting.

He stresses he is not involved in the day-to-day running of the club with several business interests to manage but is clear many of the major decisions are run by him first.

All transfer deals also require his sign-off before they can be approved.

"This is a real passion for Yasir," Mehrdad Ghodoussi said. "He has been involved from day one in all aspects.

"We have numerous calls a week with PIF. They are abreast of everything that goes on and we make decisions collectively."

Yasir Al-Rumayyan's role within the Newcastle set up is detailed. Credit: Amazon Prime

Inside the Anthony Gordon transfer

Anthony Gordon's January transfer is one of the biggest moments in the first episode with Staveley, Ghodoussi and Dan Ashworth all working to get it over the line.

There were moments where it looked like the deal might fall through as Everton drove a hard bargain but Gordon ended the window as a Newcastle player, crucially at a price the club wanted.

It is a fascinating behind-the-scenes look into the work football clubs do during the transfer window as they desperately try to add to their squads.

Anthony Gordon's transfer is a major part of episode one. Credit: PA

Kieran Trippier's reasons for moving

The documentary gives fans an insight into their heroes' personal lives and few stories are more interesting than vice-captain Kieran Trippier.

Eyebrows were raised when the right-back left then La Liga champions Atletico Madrid to join relegation battlers Newcastle in 2021 but he had very good reasons for it.

Trippier stressed that his decision was made for family reasons with his wife Charlotte struggling to settle in Spain.

Kieran Trippier detailed why he decided to join Newcastle in 2021. Credit: PA

"When we first moved to Madrid I was on my own for so long and I felt so lonely," Mrs Trippier explained. "About four months in I was saying 'I don't think I can stay here Kieran, I feel depressed'."

"We found it hard," Trippier continued. "I was playing Champions League football, at one of the biggest clubs in Europe and I got offered a new contract.

"But family is more important than football to me so they come first."

The first episode of We Are Newcastle United is available to view on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 11 August.

