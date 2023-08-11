Steps providing beach access are being closed due to coastal erosion which has seen a cliff recede by five metres in five years.

The steps onto Ryhope beach are becoming increasingly unsafe, Sunderland City Council said.

Barriers to prevent access to the concrete steps have been put in place in Beach Road.

A programme of work to replace the steps, which were built in 2011 and repaired in 2019, is being prepared.

A council spokesperson said it is estimated the limestone cliff edge on the south side of the steps has eroded by about five metres in the last five years, undermining the concrete and weakening the structure of the steps.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for dynamic city, councillor Kevin Johnston said: "We do very much recognise that Ryhope beach is an important community asset and we’re working to ensure that this access point is restored as quickly as possible."As a city council we inspect, monitor and take on feedback about all of our infrastructure, so that’s all of our paths and highways, and we have become increasingly concerned about the steps at Ryhope beach.

The cliff next to the steps at Ryhope Beach is being eroded. Credit: Sunderland City Council

"An inspection at the beginning of this month showed that erosion of the limestone cliffs at Ryhope has undermined the structure of the steps and as the cliffs move back more of the sea gets to the steps and further erodes the concrete."These tidal and wave actions are making the steps increasingly unsafe as the concrete is eroded, undermined and the structure becomes weaker and weaker.

"As we look ahead to the autumn and winter tides we can expect more erosion and the steps becoming more and more dangerous. So, as we plan a new replacement, it’s in the interests of public safety that we are closing the steps and asking the public to look again at how they get on and off the beach."

