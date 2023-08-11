Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted it is "a blow" that Jason Tindall will be unable to join him in the technical area this season.

Throughout last season the coaching duo were regularly seen working side-by-side in the technical area with the dynamic helping bring the pair success throughout their careers.

However, new FA directives mean this will no longer be possible with bookings automatically issued when there is more than one coach in the technical area.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League opener against Aston Villa, Howe admitted that Tindall may have to be restrained to comply with the rules.

Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall regularly worked side-by-side in the technical area. Credit: PA

"Strange that this rule has been brought in," he said when asked about the new directives. "From our perspective, it's a blow.

"We've worked naturally and there was no plan to work in the way that we do. It's just naturally evolved. We've always had that way of when the game is going on I want to help the players by being close to them.

"Naturally he joins in and there are certain aspects of the game I ask him to concentrate on. Now only one of us can do it. It's something we'll have to navigate and I think you'll see some rotation from us.

"We'll have to find a way around it. I always want to be there to help players.

"He'll feel a natural tendency to get forward but he'll be told he can't."

Newcastle go into Saturday's encounter as narrow favourites after a strong pre-season but Aston Villa will be confident having finished last season strongly and making several eye-catching moves in the transfer market.

Howe will be unable to call on the services of Joe Willock who has been ruled out until September with a hamstring injury but Fabian Schär should be fit after recovering from a similar complaint.

Joe Willock has been ruled out until September with a hamstring injury. Credit: PA

The Magpies face a difficult task to replicate the success of last season but Howe is looking forward to the test.

"Naturally you move from challenge to challenge and now I think the one in front of us is our biggest challenge, but we have to be excited about it," he said. "We have to take it head on.

"We go into a very difficult start and that's another challenge added to it, but we'll give it our best shot. We'll go all in and that's all I ask the players to deliver - their absolute maximum."

Kick-off against Aston Villa is at 5:30pm on Saturday in front of a sold-out St James' Park.

