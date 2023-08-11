Extensive searches are taking place for a walker who has gone missing in the Yorkshire Dales.

Neal Kerner was last seen leaving his home at Aysgarth, in Wensleydale, on Thursday 10 August.

The 56-year-old left his home for a walk at about 11am and has not been seen since.

Helicopters and the Swaledale Mountain Rescue team are involved in extensive searches in the Wensleydale area.

Mr Kerner is white with grey hair and is dressed in walking gear with a checked shirt, black fleece, dark walking trousers and boots.

His mobile phone was left at his home address.

Inspector Mark Gee from North Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently extremely concerned for the welfare of Neal Kerner and are currently focusing our searches in the Wensleydale area.

“I urge anyone who is out walking in this area today or this weekend to be vigilant and to report any immediate sightings of anyone matching Neal’s description to 999.

“I’m also appealing to local landowners to please check outbuildings to see if Neal has come to any harm and is taking shelter.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...