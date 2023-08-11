A Sunderland footballer is due to stand trial next year for the alleged rape of a woman.

Jack Diamond, who is also accused of sexual assault, will be tried for both offences at the same time.

The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty to rape during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

The winger had already denied the sexual assault charge, which relates to the same complainant, at a previous hearing.

Jack Diamond will stand trial in January 2024. Credit: PA

Diamond, of Fatfield, in Washington, will face a trial starting on 2 January 2024.

He was granted conditional bail until his next court appearance.

Diamond, who made his senior debut in October 2018, was on loan at Lincoln City during the 2022/23 season.

His loan was terminated after he was charged with the two offences and he was suspended by Sunderland.

