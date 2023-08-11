A mother has been spared jail for biting off part of another parent's lip during an argument over their teenage daughters.

Hayley Maughan and the victim clashed when their 14-year-old children fell out in 2018. She went round to the other women's door where they fought in the front garden.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during the fight, Maughan, of Blakelaw, Newcastle, sank her teeth into the victim's bottom lip and bit off a "large" chunk of flesh before spitting it out.

The victim required extensive surgery to repair the damage and still has a scar despite "impressive" repairs.

Maughan pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and was handed a two-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Andrew Walker, prosecuting, told the court that there had been a dispute between the 14-year-old daughters of the two women. They had spoken to each other about the behaviour of the girls two weeks before the attack and agreed they would each deal with it, with matters appearing to be resolved.

However, on 21 September, the victim was told by her daughter that she had been hit by Maughan's daughter. The mum went to a nearby house where she believed the other girl was. There was an exchange before the victim and her daughter returned home.

Around five minutes later, Maughan turned up at the victim's door and they fought in the front garden. Mr Walker said: "Both women claimed the other was the aggressor and threw the first punch."

During the scuffle, the defendant lunged forward and bit the left side of the victim's bottom lip, tearing a chuck of flesh off. The victim's partner pulled Maughan back away, which may have inadvertently contributed to the flesh being torn off as her teeth were still clamped onto it.

Maughan was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

Maughan spat out the flesh as she walked away and it was later recovered at the side of the property.

The victim's wound was gushing with blood and was taken to hospital. She required extensive surgery and skin grafts over many months.

She was not disfigured but her lip is still scarred. She also required stitches around her ear.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said she had developed an over-bite as a consequence of the attack and scar tissue inside her mouth has caused issues with eating. She said the scarring on her lower lip and chin still tingles due to nerve damage.

She said she also developed headaches after the attack. She added: "The medical professionals have done an excellent job considering the size of the chunk that was bitten off but the scar is still clearly visible.

"I notice it every day and I notice people glancing at it when they speak to me. This is an unpleasant reminder of what happened."

Maughan initially denied biting off the lip when questioned by police but later admitted to the charge of GBH with intent.

She was sentenced to two years suspended for two years by Judge Amanda Rippon, who also ordered her to pay £1,000 compensation at the hearing in Newcastle.

The judge said: "You forcefully bit a significant part of her bottom lip. Her partner pulled you off as you did so and this may have contributed to the fact a large part of her lip ripped from her face. But that would not have happened if you had not latched onto her lip."

The judge said the delay in the case being brought to court was unjustifiable. She added that Maughan had suffered an abusive childhood which has led to depression, anxiety and PTSD.

The court heard her mother has cancer and relies on Maughan's assistance and her husband has medical issues and relies on her. She also has children who need her and has a good job helping to house vulnerable people and is well thought of by her employer.

Judge Rippon said Maughan had written a letter showing insight and genuine remorse but told her the offence she admitted almost always results in a considerable prison sentence. She added: "I'm going to take an exceptional course, a merciful course as a result of all I've read."

