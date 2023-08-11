Newcastle United sent shockwaves through the Premier League last season by qualifying for the Champions League - but it will be a challenge to replicate that success in the coming campaign.

By Eddie Howe's own admission the Magpies "overachieved" last season, going from relegation strugglers to the top four in the space of a year.

Ironically, last season's success makes the current campaign tougher. Newcastle will be tasked with fighting on two fronts for at least the first half of the campaign, something that will put the squad's fitness to the test.

There is star quality throughout the Newcastle squad with the likes of Bruno Guimarães, Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier among their ranks - and if Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Sven Botman can maintain last season's form, the Magpies will have a first-choice line-up capable of challenging any opposition.

Newcastle have set their sights on qualifying for the Champions League again this season. Credit: PA

However, if Howe's men are to enjoy the kind of success they enjoyed last season then the squad will need to step up. After a slow start to life on Tyneside, following his arrival from Everton in January, Anthony Gordon was named Player of the Tournament at the Under-21 Euros over the summer and can become a key man if he continues those performances.

Youngsters Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley have impressed during pre-season and will spend the season with the squad, ready to contribute when called upon.

More importantly though, the club have recruited well. Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes both improve the starting eleven while Tino Livramento adds much-needed strength in depth. Howe would also like one more to add to his squad.

Overall, the picture is positive, but claiming another top-four finish will be a big ask. Liverpool have strengthened over the summer while Chelsea will expect to challenge at the top again under new manager Mauricio Pochettino with no European football to worry about.

Finishing in the top six, securing European football for another season, would class as a successful campaign given the other factors the club have to contend with but Howe and his players will have their eyes firmly set on the Champions League once more.

