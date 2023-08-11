Darlington railway station is set for a new look after plans for a £150 million overhaul were unveiled.

Work has already begun on the project with two new platforms, a new station building and a concourse to be built.

There are also plans for a new multi-storey car park that will have spaces for more than 600 vehicles.

Darlington station will receive two new platforms as part of an overhaul. Credit: TEES VALLEY COMBINED AUTHORITY

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Giving Darlington the gateway it deserves is vital to its future and the wider region’s need for better connections.

“It’s great to see how Bank Top will be transformed – we already have spades in the ground and the foundations of the new entrance hall and car park going in.

“Our rail network has been restrained for too long – and this immense project with its cutting-edge interchange will cut journey times and give Darlington a station it can be proud of.

“It will also boost investment and make our region even more attractive to investors.”

It is hoped the renovations will help boost investment in the region. Credit: TEES VALLEY COMBINED AUTHORITY

The work is being carried out by contractors BAM and Willmott Brown with the Combined Authority, Network Rail, LNER, the Department for Transport and Darlington Borough Council all involved in the project.

Cllr Steve Harker, Leader of Darlington Borough Council and Tees Valley Combined Authority Cabinet Member for Transport, said: “I am very pleased to see progress is continuing to improve access to Darlington for both business and leisure travellers.

"This new CGI gives a good indication of how the new part of the station will mould with the old.

“When complete, I am confident that all our efforts will create a transport hub we can all be proud of.”

It is hoped the project will be completed in 2025 in time for the Stockton and Darlington Railway bicentennial celebrations.

