A former taxi driver who started targeting a girl when she was only 11 has been jailed for rape and other sexual offences.

Allen March, from Crook in County Durham, was described as a "sexual predator" by Durham Police.

The 58-year-old was found guilty of a total of 18 offences, including three of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, five of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration, four of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, four of sexual assault and four rapes.

Durham Crown Court heard March had started targeting the girl several years ago when she was only 11.

The girl had previously been groomed and was vulnerable in other ways – something March was aware of.

The abuse started when the 58-year-old sent the victim a message complimenting her on her breasts.

This then escalated over several years to sexual touching, penetration, and ultimately rape.

Despite being concerned she would not be believed, the victim showed huge courage in reporting the incidents and March was arrested in 2021.

In interview, March denied the offences, telling detectives the girl was lying.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges but was found guilty of all charges following a trial.

In her victim impact statement read out to the court, the victim said the abuse had had such an effect on her mental health that she had felt suicidal.

“For years I genuinely thought that nobody would believe me when I spoke up. At the time it felt awful feeling like I had to be silent. I felt really alone,” she said. “The trauma will always be with me, even now he has been found guilty I don't see how I could ever forget what has happened.”

March was sentenced to a total of 24 years, 23 of which are custodial and a further year on extended licence.

He will have to serve at least two thirds of this sentence in custody.

He will also be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and has been handed a 30-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, prohibiting him from contacting anyone under the age of 18.

Detective Constable Helen Towns, who led the investigation, said: “The complainant in this case was always worried she would not be heard as, by her own admission, she had a history of struggling with her behaviour and mental health.

“The justice system is getting better at recognising that often it is these vulnerabilities that sadly causes offenders to think they will not be reported or held accountable, and offenders will use this to try to discredit their victims.

“Along with the victim’s detailed and compelling evidence, exploring the defendant’s behaviour rather than just focusing on hers alone has resulted in the jury being able to be sure of March’s actions.

“The strength the complainant and her family have shown throughout the investigation and trial is to be commended.”

Sexual abuse can be reported to police by calling 101, or in an emergency by calling 999. Help can be accessed through the Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Centre (RSACC). Visit www.rsacc-thecentre.org.uk or call 0300 222 5730.

