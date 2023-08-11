Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has confirmed that talisman Ross Stewart has returned to the training pitch as he steps up his recovery following injury.

The Scotsman has been missing since rupturing his Achilles in January with the Black Cats lacking striker options in his absence.

Ahead of his side's clash with Preston, Mowbray made clear that signing a new frontman is top of his to-do list but he may be able to call on the services of his current No 9 next month as he gets closer to a return to fitness.

"He was on the grass today with his boots on, that’s a positive sign," Mowbray said when asked about Stewart. “I’m not sure the timescale of a few weeks is right, it will probably be a bit more than a few weeks, six or seven weeks is my inkling before he can potentially get on the pitch.

“The situation is he’s getting himself fit. There’s no pressure, we’re not standing over Ross every five minutes telling him to get out there and get pushed on. He has to get fit because he’s had a bad injury and we have to make sure in his mind he’s ready to play.”

Ross Stewart has taken a step forward in his injury recovery. Credit: PA

In the meantime, the club's focus in the transfer market will be on bringing in striking reinforcements.

Mowbray held a lengthy meeting with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman after the Black Cats Carabao Cup defeat to Crewe on Tuesday to discuss striking targets and hopes to make progress in the coming days.

However, the 59-year-old admitted a new face may not arrive until the end of the window as the club works to make sure they sign the right man.

“I think every day there is a bit of movement, yet there is nobody through the door yet," he explained. “I fully understand deals are difficult to do. Selling clubs can start really high if they want and deals take a long time to get done.

“I feel as though I’m here stamping my feet saying where’s a striker? Yet I should know because for 20 years I’ve been feeling the frustration of trying to get someone through the door

“That’s why a lot of clubs leave deals until the last day, not intentionally, but the clock starts to run out.

“It will get resolved. We have to try and get it right and this time between now and the window shutting will be gone and hopefully the team will get stronger and stronger and better and better.

“We have to get it right and not rush. We are working hard."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...