Tyne Bridge repair works rise by £12m and Central Motorway project impacted

The cost of repairing the Tyne Bridge has increased by £12million, it has emerged.

The refurbishment of the bridge is set to get underway next month after it fell into a dilapidated state.

While £20.7m was initially set aside for the project, it is now expected to cost around £32.6m due to inflation rates and the state of the bridge.

The same amount was initially set out for repairs to the Central Motorway however some of the funds will now be diverted to the Tyne Bridge project instead.

The Tyne Bridge has fallen into a state of decline. Credit: PA

It means that the remaining £8.9m for the Central Motorway will be spent on the viaduct section running above the Quayside rather than its entire length, though city transport chiefs say they will look for extra funding to complete the full project.

Labour councillor Jane Byrne, Newcastle City Council's cabinet member responsible for transport, said: “Like many capital programmes across the country, rising inflation and costs have had an impact on these types of projects since the original bid was submitted in 2019. The inspection works also revealed more extensive repairs required to the Tyne Bridge than initially anticipated, which has also added to the length of the programme.

“With a fixed funding package of £41.4m, we’ve prioritised the spend to fully restoring the Tyne Bridge due to the importance of this iconic structure, not only to the transport network but also as a cherished landmark to people of the region.

“This has meant reprofiling the Central Motorway upgrade to reduce the scope of works and concentrate on the viaduct section until further funding is secured.

“However, we would stress that this is a four-year programme and we are actively seeking additional funding to allow the full scope of works to be completed.”

The first stage of the refurbishment will begin after the Great North Run in September with the works expected to take three years.

Two of the four traffic lanes are expected to be shut in early 2024 with travel disruption expected.

It will be the first time since 2001 that the Tyne Bridge has undergone a major maintenance programme.

