A woman has said she is "buying a lottery ticket" after finding a rare six-leaf clover.

Four-leaf clovers are traditionally considered good luck due to their rarity.

However, a clover with six leaves is even rarer - with some research suggesting a frequency of one in 312,500.

Fiona Teasdale spotted the find when she was out walking her Tibetan terrier Jax near her home in Ingleby Barwick, near Stockton-on-Tees.

She said: "I was out walking the dog and he stopped to have a sniff and I looked down and there it was. I didn't even know they existed.

"I've never even found a four-leaf clover before."

Fiona said she was buying a lottery ticket after the unusual find. Credit: Fiona Teasdale

The 41-year-old, who works as a dentist business manager, said she had not yet had any good luck but was going to buy a lottery ticket.

She added: "It was so unusual I'm feeling quite lucky at the moment."

She intends to press the rare find and frame it.

Research on how rare clover with more than three leaves are is sparse.

However, according to a survey carried out by Lidia and Uli Sperling of the website Share the Luck four-leaf clovers have a frequency of about one in 5,000.

They looked at 5.7million clovers in six countries for the survey, which also found that the frequency of five-leaf clovers is one in 24,400, and of six-leaf clovers is one in 312,500.

