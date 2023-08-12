A cardboard art installation in the centre of Newcastle has been attracting visitors.

Globally acclaimed French artist Olivier Grossetête installed the large structure after collaborating with local communities.

It appears as a temporary extension to the Civic Centre and will be on display until tomorrow (Sunday 13 August).

The attraction is part of the NOVUM Newcastle Summer Festival, which has hosted workshops for people to get involved with the art installation and will play music next to it during the evenings this weekend.

Kate Craddock of Curated Place, Creative Producer of NOVUM, said, "We're thrilled to be welcoming Olivier to Newcastle and to offer the local community a chance to create a monument that pays homage to our incredible city.

"Newcastle’s rich architectural heritage, including our famous bridges, the Georgian elegance of Grey Street, and the Grade II listed Civic Centre itself, have all played a role in shaping Olivier’s final design, which will remain under wraps until construction concludes.”

On Sunday, people can go along to see the 'colossal destruction', which will see the art dismantled.

