Gateshead's Metrocentre is planning to install a number of five-a-side football pitches on top of one of its car parks.

Planning permission has been lodged with Gateshead Council alongside Powerleague - an operator of small-sided artificial football pitches.

The plans would see a series of pitches transform the top floor of the shopping centre's blue multi-storey car park.

Those behind the plan hope it will bring in more customers and expand the variety of activities the Metrocentre can offer.

In a statement, senior asset manager for Metrocentre Ben Cox said: "We’re excitedto be working with Powerleague to bring this popular attraction to the centre.

"The plans submitted today are part of the centre’s strategy to enhance the offer and build on the range of activities and leisure facilities available to our customers."

