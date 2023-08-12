Police call for witnesses after man dies in collision on County Durham's A689

Police have called for witnesses to come forward after a man died following a collision in the early hours of Saturday morning in County Durham.

The pedestrian, who was in his late thirties, is believed to have been struck by a car at around 1am on the A689 New Road between Crook and Howden-le-Wear.

Another man, aged 24, has been arrested and remains in police custody.

The incident, involving a red Mercedes A-Class, happened just north of the cemetery at Howden-le-Wear.

Emergency services were called, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and officers request that people do not speculate about the circumstances on social media.

The road was closed for several hours while collision investigators worked at the scene, but has since been reopened.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a red coloured Mercedes in the area at the time of the collision.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Witnesses can contact Durham Constabulary by calling 101 and quoting the incident number 22 of August 12.