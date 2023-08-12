Two pig heads were left outside of a Birtley pub while a number of people began causing damage to it, according to police.

Officers said they received a report of suspicious activity at the Coach and Horses on Durham Road on Saturday at 6:45am.

It was reported that a vehicle pulled up outside the pub before people began to damage it.

Northumbria Police said it was a "targeted attack" and that no one was injured but they are "taking the incident incredibly seriously".

They also said officers are aware of images being circulated on social media and would urge people not to speculate and instead share any relevant photographs with officers.

The incident is not believed to pose a wider risk to the public.

