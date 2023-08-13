Drivers could be charged up to £70 for driving in bus only sections of two Sunderland streets.

Enforcement cameras will begin capturing vehicles which drive in the sections on Dene Street in Silksworth and Brancepeth Road in Washington.

The cameras have been switched on since Monday 24 July, but have only been giving warning notices to vehicle owners.

By Friday 11 August, 745 warning notices had been posted out to vehicle owners after the cameras began their monitoring.

The Silksworth camera has generated 484 warning notices to vehicle owners and the Washington camera generated 261 warning notices.

Footage from the cameras is reviewed by the City Council and contraventions of the traffic restrictions from Monday 14 August and can lead to a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £70.

They are the first 'buses only' enforcement cameras to be used by Sunderland City Council under national legislation.

Councils across the country have been adopting enforcement powers to issue fines to vehicles that break traffic restrictions, such as driving in bus lanes and through bus gate restrictions.

The £70 PCN can be discounted to £35 if it is paid within 21 days.

A third camera is due to be installed in Holmeside in Sunderland city centre later this year. This camera will only go live when a wider regeneration scheme is complete.

