Lady of the Hills: Buddhist monks say prayer over Lamduan Armitage's grave

Monks have been blessing the grave of a mother whose body was found 19 years ago in the Yorkshire Dales and could not be identified for 15 of those years.

Lamduan Armitage's body was found by walkers in a stream near Pen-y-ghent, above Horton in Ribblesdale in September 2004.

Lamduan's body was not identified for 15 years. Credit: Thai Women's Network in the UK

Her friend Kanittaya alongside the Thai Women's Network in the United Kingdom organised a Buddhist blessing to take place over the grave at St Oswald's Parish Church.

Kanittaya told ITV Tyne Tees that the ceremony was important as it is "our Buddhism way" to "invite the monk to prayer, and the monk will help take Lamduan to a nice place".

The monks came from the Buddharam Temple in Leeds and performed a requiem over Lamduan's resting place.

What happened to Lamduan Armitage?

She was known as the Lady of the Hills for over a decade as her body could not be identified by police officers.

Lamduan's family contacted North Yorkshire Police after a news article helped bring the case to their attention.

DNA testing confirmed in 2019 that the Lady of the Hills was the married mother of three.

She would now be 55-years-old and there has still been no confirmation about how she died.

A team of detectives from North Yorkshire Police travelled to Thailand this year in the hopes of uncovering the truth about Lamduan's mysterious death.

