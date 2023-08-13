A person has been taken to hospital after they sustained facial injuries in a suspected dog attack.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) confirmed paramedics were called at 6:25pm on Saturday 12 August to reports of an incident involving a dog bite.

It happened in the Norton area of Stockton.

A paramedic crew were dispatched to the scene and treated one patient before taking them to hospital.

