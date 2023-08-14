A man has been arrested in connection with criminal damage at a pub which saw two pig heads left outside.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the incident at the Coach and Horses pub in Birtley, Gateshead.

Police have described it as a "targeted attack".

Officers were called to the pub in Durham Road at about 6:45am on Saturday 12 August following reports of criminal damage.

Two pig heads were also left at the scene.

In an update on Monday 14 August, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "Police are taking the incident seriously and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

"A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has since been released on bail.

"We will absolutely not tolerate disorder of this kind and would ask anyone with information to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or use the Northumbria Police website to report it, quoting log NP-20230812-0270.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

