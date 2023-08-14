Police are investigating a suspected arson attack after a caravan was set alight on a driveway.

The fire in Ormesby, near Middlesbrough, caused damage to a neighbour's house, garage and vehicles, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police.

The caravan was set on fire on the driveway of a property in Wycherley Close at about 4am on Saturday 12 August.

The caravan was destroyed in the incident.

Officers are treating the incident as suspected arson and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has private CCTV footage to come forward and quote 159819.

Cleveland Police can be contacted on 101. Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by phoning 0800 555 111.

