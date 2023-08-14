Emergency crews are dealing with a fire at a school in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Brougham Primary School around 10:45pm on Sunday 13 August.

Brougham Terrace is closed in both directions between Millbank Road and Lancaster Road while firefighters try to bring flames under control.

It is not yet know what caused the fire or how long the surrounding area will be closed off.

