Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in a block of flats.

Northumbria Police were called to Tennyson Court off Sunderland Road, in Gateshead at 9am on Monday where they found a man with serious injuries.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police are treating the death as unexplained and are appealing for witnesses.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9am today (Monday 14 August), we received a report from the ambulance service of concern for a male at flats off Sunderland Road, in Gateshead.

“Officers attended and found a man with serious injuries who was sadly pronounced as deceased.

“Efforts are now being made to contact the man’s next of kin.

“The man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“An investigation has been launched and officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Northumbria Police via the website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230814-0235.

