A reward has been offered for information that could help identify a man accused of sexually assaulting women in the street.

Crimestoppers offered the £1,000 reward following two alleged assaults in Newcastle in June.

The first incident took place on Sunday 25 June at 8pm as a woman walked along Howard Street when a man on a bike sexually assaulted her as he cycled passed.

Later that evening, at around 8:40pm, another female who was running on Newington Road was physically assaulted in a similar manner.

A CCTV image of a man who is wanted in connection with this investigation has been issued.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with two alleged sexual assaults. Credit: Northumbria Police

Fleur Brown, North East Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Our charity believes everyone has the right to feel safe, whether they’re at home, at work or out and about in the community. It’s important that whoever is responsible is found.

“This type of behaviour can escalate if not challenged, so it’s urgent that anyone who knows or suspects who was involved steps forward and tells our charity. You’ll stay completely anonymous."

The reward is offered for any information provided to Crimestoppers exclusively that leads to an arrest and a charge in this case.

Information passed to the police will not qualify for the reward.

Information can be passed anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or by calling 0800 555 111.

