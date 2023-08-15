A community football club has raised over £7,000 to help two young boys who recently lost both of their parents.

Robbie and Logan Clinton's dad Mike died unexpectedly in his sleep last week just three months after their mum Shelly died from cancer. They are now being looked after by 19-year-old cousin Caitlyn Smith who has taken them in despite her young age.

Robbie, 12, is a member of Hurworth Albion FC in Darlington and the club has rallied around him and his 14-year-old brother.

They have already raised over £7,000 via a GoFundMe page to go towards the costs of looking after them and have planned a seven-a-side football tournament and family event to help show community support at the HACSA Sports Field in Hurworth-on-Tees this Sunday, 20 August.

Robbie (right) is a member of Hurworth's under 13 team while Logan (left) is a big football fan. Credit: Family

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees club chairman Kelvin Russell said: "Basically as a club, we just said 'what can we do?' And the most obvious thing that we can do is raise money because Caitlyn at just 19 hasn't got a lot and taking two boys on is going to cost money.

"The response has been overwhelming."

The club hope to raise around £10,000. Each player in the tournament is encouraged to donate £20 while there will be stalls, a bouncy castle and food sold. Newcastle United memorabilia signed by Kieran Trippier will be raffled or auctioned off with all proceeds going towards the boys.

Raising money is not the only intention of the tournament on Sunday with the club hoping to show Robbie and Logan that they will support them in the long-term.

"Going forward it shows them that they are not on their own and they have us behind them.," Mr Russell explained. "I think that's even more important, that they have so many people who will support them."

The event will also help the club to share their grief. Mr Clinton regularly helped out behind the scenes and was set to help out with the women's team in September.

"Mike was so heavily involved in helping out," Mr Russell said. "He took part in training sessions and other activities that parents have to do as part of a grassroots football club.

"He was very keen to help me out with the ladies team, which was great because not many people do like to put themselves forward for certain things, and was going to start giving me a hand in September. He was always putting himself out there.

"He was a perfect role model."

Mike died unexpectedly in his sleep three months after his wife Shelly passed away. Credit: Family

Robbie and Logan have been keen to thank everyone who has helped them so far and Robbie has already returned to the football pitch as they try to continue with their lives.

"They have been so brave," Mr Russell said. "Robbie has been down to train and he played a friendly game. They've been out and got straight back into it.

"They've come up to me and thanked me for trying to help them raise money.

"They are really brave young kids. Obviously, something like this has hit them hard but they haven't hidden away in the house. It is amazing really how they have managed to do it.

"They have been open, coming up to people and thanking them and making things easier for them as well. That's what I've seen first hand and from a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, it is quite remarkable."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...