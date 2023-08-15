A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a flat in Gateshead.

Police discovered the body of a man in a flat in Tennyson Court on Monday 14 August after being called by the North East Ambulance Service.

A man in his 40s had sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Northumbria Police confirmed on Tuesday that the force is treating the man's death as murder.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, senior investigating officer, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“We will support them in any way we can as they come to terms with their loss.”

Forensic officers working on the scene at Tennyson Court, Gateshead. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

DCI Hudson added: “This is a tragic incident and a number of enquiries are being carried out to determine exactly what happened.

“Although we believe the incident to be an isolated one, officers remain in the Tennyson Court area to offer reassurance to the public and carry out enquiries to assist with the ongoing investigation.

“I would ask that members of the public assist us by getting in touch if they have any information regarding the man’s death.

“Please be aware that information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230814-0235.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...