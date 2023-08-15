Play Brightcove video

A scout group has returned home after weather caused havoc at the 25th World Scout Jamboree.

The Northumberland scout unit was one of thousands to attend the jamboree on South Korea's western coast, which was due to last 12 days.

The event was initially at risk due to a typhoon but the camp dried out to allow around 43,000 to attend. However, the weather flipped once the event began and was cut short after six days due to a heatwave.

The Northumberland scouts joined around other 43,000 participants in South Korea. Credit: Liz Waterfield

"When we got there, there was a sense of relief that we're here we have finally got to the place we were working towards for the last two years," young scout Dan explained. "It really was an incredible five, six days that we were actually there.

"Just to be on this worldwide camp that not many people get to do. I would definitely do it again, as many times as I ever could.

"It definitely wasn't what we signed up for but the time we had there was amazing."

"I was prepared for the flooding but I didn't think the heat would be as much of a problem as it actually was," fellow scout Lola added.

The scouts swapped camping for city life in Seoul. Credit: Dan Warkman

While disappointed the youngsters still made the most of their trip. They were evacuated back to Seoul and enjoyed city life instead.

Unit leader, Liz Waterfield said: "These young people just absolutely took it face on. They've made the most of every single opportunity.

"On the face of it, it does seem like a disaster but actually it wasn't. Some really positive actions came out of it and the young people have returned full of tales of adventure and also practised those skills for life that scouting is all about."

