A car has been recovered from an opticians after crashing through the front window.

The crash happened in Whickham, Gateshead, at about 9:45am on Tuesday 15 August.

A car is understood to have reversed into Stewart Eyecare, on Fellside Road, causing "substantial damage".

The vehicle has since been removed.

Northumbria Police said no one had been seriously injured in the incident.

A spokesperson said: “At 9.45am today (Tuesday) we received a report that a collision on Fellside Road, Whickham.

“It was reported that a vehicle had collided with the front of a commercial premises, causing substantial damage.

“Thankfully nobody is believed to be seriously injured. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Traffic is now easing following earlier congestion.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...