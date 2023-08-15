A woman has appeared in court accused of carrying out her own abortion.

Bethany Cox, 22, is accused of procuring a poison to abort her child shortly after the first Covid lockdown.

Appearing at Teesside Crown Court, she pleaded not guilty to the charge and is due to stand trial next year.

Cox, of Eaglescliffe in Stockton-on-Tees, is charged with child destruction and procuring her own miscarriage “by poison/use of an instrument”.

She was charged under section 58 of the Offences against the Person Act 1861, which makes it an offence for a woman to unlawfully procure her own abortion.

Bethany Cox appeared at Teesside Crown Court. Credit: PA

The first charge reads: “On 06/07/2020 at Stockton, with intent to destroy the life of a child capable of being born alive, by a wilful act, namely administering drugs to procure abortion, contrary to section 58 of the Offences against the Person Act 1861, caused the child to die before it had an existence independent of its mother.”

The second charge reads: “Between 02/07/2020 and 07/07/2020 at Stockton, being a woman with child, unlawfully administered to yourself a poison or other noxious thing, with intent to procure your own miscarriage.”

The first lockdown restrictions were eased on 4 July 2020.

The public gallery was almost full for the 15-minute hearing and Cox was followed into the court building by supporters.

A seven-day trial is scheduled to start on 15 January.

Cox, of Dalmuir Close, was granted unconditional bail until her next court appearance.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...