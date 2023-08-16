Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has completed his transfer to Eredivisie giants Ajax.

The 27-year-old was Boro's talisman last season, becoming the Championship's top scorer with 28 goals and scooping the league's Player of the Year award.

With just one year left on his contract at the Riverside, the striker was not short on potential suitors but was set on the 36-time Dutch champions when their interest became clear.

The deal is worth an initial £10.5million with Akpom signing a five-year contract. The final value may reach over £12m once add-ons are applied.

Speaking to the Middlesbrough website after his transfer was confirmed, Akpom said: “I’d like to thank everyone connected with Boro and especially a big thanks to the fans for the support and love they have given me.

“Last season was full of memories I’ll never forget and I will be forever proud. Everyone knows what I think of Michael Carrick, and I’m sure success is just around the corner.

“For me now, I have an exciting new challenge with one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I can’t wait to get started with Ajax. I’ll still be following the Boro from afar and wish everyone connected with the club all the very best for the future.”

Middlesbrough may have already started reinvesting Akpom's transfer fee after two new arrivals yesterday.

Left-back Lukas Engel joined from Danish side Silkeborg while forward Emmanuel Latte Lath arrived from Serie A club Atalanta as Carrick looks to strengthen his squad following a disappointing start to the Championship campaign.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...