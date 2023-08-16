St James' Park will play host to two Saudi Arabia friendlies in September.

The Green Falcons' men's team will face Costa Rica on Friday 8 September at 8pm before taking on South Korea on Tuesday 12 September at 5:30pm.

The friendlies will form part of Saudi Arabia's preparation for the Asian Cup which takes place in January.

Newcastle United are currently owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) who gained the keys to the stadium after a £300million takeover in 2021.

The announcement received a mixed response on social media from both Newcastle and opposition fans amid allegations of sports washing.

Tickets are now on sale at £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...