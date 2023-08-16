A man who died following an assault in Gateshead has been named.

Emergency services were called to Tennyson Court, in Felling at about 9am on Monday 14 August and found a man, who can now be named as 40-year-old Christopher Phillips.

Mr Phillips, who is originally from the Berwick area, was pronounced dead a short time later.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

A murder investigation is underway and a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police: “We continue to support Christopher’s family, who are understandably devastated at this time.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with Christopher’s passing.

“We are determined to get the answers that they deserve and our enquiries remain ongoing.

Forensic officers working near Tennyson Court in Felling. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

“Officers remain at the scene to carry out enquiries, and I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation, as well as all those who have so far assisted our investigation.

“If anyone believes they have further information that they think could assist our enquiries, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log number NP-20230814-0235.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...