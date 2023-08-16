Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault at a football match.

A 12-year-old fan suffered smoke inhalation when a flare hit his wheelchair and landed at his feet during Sunderland's 2-1 win over Birmingham on Saturday 15 April, leaving him badly shaken. No other injuries were reported.

The flare was reported to be thrown from the away section of the ground into the lower north stand.

The incident happened at the Stadium of Light on Saturday 15 April. Credit: PA

Northumbria Police launched an investigation and have now released an image of someone they would like to speak to in connection with the incident after reviewing CCTV footage.

He was seen in the area at the time of the offence and may have information that would assist the investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 048528J/23.

