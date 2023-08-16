Police release CCTV images after man assaulted with plank and spade

Police are trying to trace two people following a violent assault which saw men force access to an address in Northumberland and hit someone with a wooden plank and a spade before fleeing the scene.

The assault happened at about 7:30pm on Saturday 15 April at a property in Hambledon Street, Blyth and left the victim with a broken arm.

Police investigating the assault have today (Wednesday 16 August) released CCTV images of two men they are hoping to speak to in connection with it.

They were in the area at the time of the assault and may be able to help officers with their inquiries.

The men, or anyone who knows them, should contact police via the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting crime reference number 046698S/23.

