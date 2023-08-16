Significant damage was caused to a house following a fire believed to have been caused by dangerous electrics at a cannabis farm.

Plants worth about £40,000 were found in several rooms at the property in Clive Road, Middlesbrough, where a fire broke out at about midday on Friday 11 August.

Cleveland Police has now issued a warning about the dangers of cannabis farms - and tips on how to spot them.

No one was injured in the fire but significant damage was caused to the house and another property suffered minor damage.

Neighbourhood Sergeant John Sproson from Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Team said: “This incident highlights the dangers that cannabis farms can pose amongst our communities.

“It is fortunate that the fire did not spread even further and that no one was hurt, however, significant damage has been caused.

The fire is thought to have been caused by dangerous electrics. Credit: Cleveland Police

“Landlords are asked to be vigilant when renting to tenants that they do not know, especially if they are offering cash payments.

“Dangerous wiring which is used to bypass electricity meters proves to be a fire hazard at most cannabis farms which are discovered, which can put lives at risk and cause damage to other properties. The irresponsible actions of those setting up these farms could lead to a significant incident.

“Anyone who may have concerns regarding suspicious activity at any properties can contact Cleveland Police or Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”

How do I spot a cannabis farm?

Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night.

Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside.

Bright lights in rooms throughout the night.

Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills could also be an indicator.

A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sickly aroma and noise from fans.

Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting.

An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers, and compost.

Significant damage was caused to the property in Middlesbrough. Credit: Cleveland Police

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...