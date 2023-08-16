Play Brightcove video

A six-week-old kitten was "minutes from death" after getting his head stuck in an empty jar of mayonnaise.

Mayo, who has been named after his ordeal, was found by volunteers from the Northumbria branch of Cats Protection, who were investigating reports of a litter of feral kittens in a garden in Ashington.

He was hidden behind a piece of wood with his head stuck in the mayo jar, with his rescuers sure he was already gone.

Mayo has recovered quickly from his ordeal. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"We honestly thought he was dead when we picked him up," Sarah Muir from Northumbria Cats Protection told ITV Tyne Tees.

She added: "He was limp, he was unresponsive.

"We got some vegetable oil, poured it over him and worked his head out of the jar.

"Amazingly he started to shout and cry. He was honestly probably minutes away from death at that point."

All of the cats were rescued and are now doing well. Mayo also made a speedy recovery and will be ready to start finding his forever home in three weeks once he has been jabbed, microchipped and neutered.

"Boisterous, fearless and absolutely undaunted by everything that's happened to him. He's such a curious little fellow," Ms Muir explained. "He wants to be in everything, he wants to know what you're doing, he wants to be with you so much."

