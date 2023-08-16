What makes Bamburgh Britain's best seaside town?

Play Brightcove video

Bamburgh on the Northumberland coast has been awarded the prestigious title of Britain's Best Seaside Town by Which magazine three times in a row.

Our Northumberland correspondent Tom Barton has been exploring why.

Watch his original feature, on what makes Bamburgh so great, which originally aired as part of our evening programme on Wednesday 16 August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...