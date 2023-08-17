A 15-year-old boy has been arrested following a police car chase.

Northumbria Police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle in Newburn, near Newcastle on the evening of Wednesday 17 August and followed its movements.

It failed to stop when ordered by officers, leading to a police pursuit before it was stopped in Hexham.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and driving offences.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6:40pm yesterday (Wednesday) police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle travelling in the Church Street area of Newburn.

“Officers monitored the vehicle’s movements – which was believed to have been stolen – and it was seen a short time later travelling towards Hexham.

“The vehicle then failed to stop when instructed by police and, following a short pursuit, officers arrested a 15-year-old male on suspicion of burglary and driving offences in the Alemouth Road area of Hexham. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

