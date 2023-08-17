Play Brightcove video

Two young brothers have expressed their gratitude after a community football club raised over £10,000 to help cover the cost of their care following the death of their parents.

Robbie and Logan Clinton's dad Mike died unexpectedly in his sleep two weeks ago just months after their mum Shelly passed away suddenly in March.

They are now being looked after by 19-year-old cousin Caitlyn Smith who has taken them in despite her young age.

Robbie, 12, is a member of Hurworth Albion FC in Darlington and the club has rallied around him, raising over £10,000 via a GoFundMe page.

A seven-a-side football tournament and family event to help show community support at the HACSA Sports Field in Hurworth-on-Tees this Sunday, 20 August.

All proceeds will be given to Ms Smith to help cover the costs of the boys' care.

"We've seen all the donations and everyone has been so generous and supportive," Robbie said.

"It's crazy," Caitlyn added. "You don't think people are ever gonna help you but everyone's come together in support for the kids.

"It's going to help a lot. I've had to take a couple of weeks off work which is going to impact next month's pay but now they've fundraised that much money I don't have to worry about beds and stuff for the kids.

"If we didn't have this football team, I don't know where we would be."

Ms Smith has said the money will be a huge help as she looks becomes the brother's legal guardian. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

It was not a difficult decision for Ms Smith to become the boys' legal guardian after being so close to their parents.

"They were like a mam and dad to me so the least I could do is take the boys on and do what I could," she explained. "Straight away they said, we want to come with you and we are not leaving you.

"So I said I'll do my best for you and we'll see how it goes and that was it."

"She's helped us through everything," Robbie said. "She came in every day after mum passed, checking if me, Logan and Dad were okay. After Dad's passed, she has obviously supported us and took us in and almost stopped her life for us."

"She's really helpful and taken us in," Logan added. "She has given us a new home."

